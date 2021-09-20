Sky Cams
Road work underway to help alleviate traffic along Pooler Parkway

A lane is currently being added on Park Avenue along Pooler Parkway
Park Avenue Construction
Park Avenue Construction(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Traffic troubles, it’s not a topic Pooler Mayor Rebecca Benton shies away from.

“We’re always behind on the traffic. By the time it’s needed, we’re behind, we’re government,” said Mayor Benton.

Which is why she and the city have their eyes on fixing many of those problem spots.

While many of those projects are still early on, work is now underway at Park Avenue and Pooler Parkway.

“The light itself only lets five or so through when you’re turning,” said Mayor Benton.

Meaning, “they get backed up,” Mayor Benton says.

So, the solution, “there are going to be dual lanes off Park Avenue onto the Parkway.”

Although they just began work this past Friday Mayor Benton says it should be done before one of the busiest times of the year.

“It will be usable by Thanksgiving. It won’t be finished but it will be usable. That’s my information right now.”

But until it’s completed Mayor Benton reminds all drivers along the Parkway.

“Be patient and be careful.”

Other projects like work along Benton Blvd. are still early on in the planning phases.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

