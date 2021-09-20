Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Toddler drowns at lake on Georgia-South Carolina border

Singing Pines Recreation Area, Lake Hartwell
Singing Pines Recreation Area, Lake Hartwell
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler has drown in a lake on the Georgia-South Carolina line.

WYFF-TV reports that the drowning happened Sunday afternoon on Lake Hartwell.

The coroner in Georgia’s Stephens County identified her as 19-month-old Charlotte Elizabeth Scott of Toccoa, Ga.

Emergency management officials say they responded to Tabor Boat Ramp on the South Carolina side of the lake for a reported drowning.

An autopsy was planned by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s medical examiner to determine the official cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Police lights
LIST: Savannah roads closed due to flooding
Candy Marban is wanted by Tybee Island Police after they say she attempted to drown an injured...
Tybee Island Police looking for woman in connection with attempted puppy drowning
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee police chief says department needs community involvement to solve weekend shooting
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee PD investigating mass shooting

Latest News

Federico Foster
Celebration of Life to be held at SSU for beloved Savannah Arts Academy band director
Man accused of driving drunk in fire truck, crashing it
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths
Riceboro Mayor Joseph Harris
Mayor of Riceboro dies due to COVID-19
Herschel Walker
Investigators find no voting violation by Herschel Walker’s wife