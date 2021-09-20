Toddler drowns at lake on Georgia-South Carolina border
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler has drown in a lake on the Georgia-South Carolina line.
WYFF-TV reports that the drowning happened Sunday afternoon on Lake Hartwell.
The coroner in Georgia’s Stephens County identified her as 19-month-old Charlotte Elizabeth Scott of Toccoa, Ga.
Emergency management officials say they responded to Tabor Boat Ramp on the South Carolina side of the lake for a reported drowning.
An autopsy was planned by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s medical examiner to determine the official cause of death.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.