U.S. Attorney’s office, FBI examining death of Screven County man shot by trooper

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office is in consultation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding the death of Julian Lewis in Screven County in 2020, according to a statement from the Southern District of Georgia.

The statement said, “in accordance with U.S. Department of Justice policy, no further information regarding the matter will be publicly disclosed unless or until a determination is made to pursue federal prosecution.”

Lewis was shot after a car chase with now-former state trooper Jacob Thompson last August. In June of 2021, a grand jury chose not to indict Thompson.

Family members of Lewis have been marching from Screven County to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Savannah in an effort to get a federal investigation into Lewis’ death.

