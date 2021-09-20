Sky Cams
Yemassee town leaders holding news conference after multiple people shot

Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others, including two teens and an 8 year old.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
YEMASSEE, Ga. (WTOC) - Yemassee town leaders will hold a news conference Monday afternoon a day after several people were shot.

It is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. and WTOC will live stream the news conference.

One person was killed and seven were injured in the early morning hours Sunday. According to Yemassee Police Chief Gregory Alexander, the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday on St. Clair Street near the Snappy Foods convenience store.

Chief Alexander said he believes an argument took place and things escalated. There were at least 20 shots fired, striking eight people, including a 31-year-old, a 22-year-old, two 14-year-olds, two 12-year-olds and an 8-year-old.

The eighth victim was a 33-year-old male who died from his injures. The other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals. The chief said this area is not known for a lot of crime.

Chief Alexander said the victims were not all from Yemassee but are from the surrounding areas.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Yemassee Police Department at 843-589-3126.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

