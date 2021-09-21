3 displaced after tree falls through roof of Burton home

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry family is out of their home after overnight storm damage.

The Burton Fire District responded to a few scenes over the last 48 hours. One had a tree collapse the roof of a home right into the living room.

“Last night, we responded to a tree that came down on a home, and actually caused the ceiling to cave in where the family was. Luckily no one was seriously injured,” Burton Fire District Capt. Daniel Byrne said.

Capt. Byrne says this has been happening with each summer storm this year and has advice for people in the community.

“Take a look at your yard and take a look at your dead limbs and your dead trees. If they need to be removed, remove them, and if you can’t remove them for whatever reason, note where they may fall on the house and avoid that section of the house if you have a storm come through, or even consider evacuating for the night,” Capt. Byrne said.

Like the family who lives in this house, Capt. Byrne says everyone involved in storm incidents this summer has remained unharmed, but he doesn’t know how much longer that trend can continue.

“We’re just getting lucky, and we feel it’s only a matter of time.”

This rainfall didn’t come with a tropical storm or hurricane, but he claims these smaller storms have been bringing more damage.

“I can’t necessarily say the storms are getting more severe, I’m not a meteorologist, but I can say that they’re causing more damage. When a hurricane or tropical storm comes through, we don’t seem to get as much damage as we do from the local storms that generate.”

Capt. Byrne says these summer storms don’t end with the start of fall, and people need to continue to take precautions until at least the end of hurricane season.

