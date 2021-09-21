5 charged in fight at Swainsboro High School football stadium

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five people have been charged in connection with a fight Friday night in the parking lot of the Swainsboro High School football stadium.

Despite initial reports that gunshots were fired, deputies found no evidence of that.

The investigation resulted in the identification of five people, all from Swainsboro, who participated in a fight, according to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office.

All five have been charged with affray (fight). Three are juveniles and the other two were identified as O’Maury Simmons, 17, and Jamorion Glover, 19, according to deputies.

The investigation included reviews of multiple parking lot camera videos, witness statements and an extensive search of the grounds.

During the offenders’ interviews, there was no mention of a weapon.

Bystander videos were reviewed multiple times and gunfire cannot be detected, deputies said.

There have been no eyewitnesses come forward stating they saw a weapon or witnessed gunfire.

Swainsboro was playing against Dublin that night.

