Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

5 charged in fight at Swainsboro High School football stadium

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five people have been charged in connection with a fight Friday night in the parking lot of the Swainsboro High School football stadium.

Despite initial reports that gunshots were fired, deputies found no evidence of that.

The investigation resulted in the identification of five people, all from Swainsboro, who participated in a fight, according to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | 17-year-old charged with shooting in Augusta

All five have been charged with affray (fight). Three are juveniles and the other two were identified as O’Maury Simmons, 17, and Jamorion Glover, 19, according to deputies.

The investigation included reviews of multiple parking lot camera videos, witness statements and an extensive search of the grounds.

During the offenders’ interviews, there was no mention of a weapon.

Bystander videos were reviewed multiple times and gunfire cannot be detected, deputies said.

There have been no eyewitnesses come forward stating they saw a weapon or witnessed gunfire.

Swainsboro was playing against Dublin that night.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pooler Police looking for man wanted for Financial Transaction Card Fraud.
Pooler Police looking for man wanted for financial transaction card fraud
Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 deadly boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
Gloria Satterfield
Lawyers for Murdaugh housekeeper’s estate say they know where missing millions in settlement are
Investigators in Screven County have a suspect in custody after they say a woman was beaten to...
Investigators make quick arrest after woman found beaten to death in Screven Co.
Police lights
LIST: Savannah roads closed due to flooding

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more new cases of...
SC reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, more than 80 deaths
Riceboro Mayor Joseph Harris
Mayor of Riceboro dies due to COVID-19
Glass recycling may return to Savannah
Glass recycling may return to Savannah
Candy Selena Marban
Tybee Island Police arrest woman in connection with attempted puppy drowning
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,327 new COVID-19 cases, 85 new deaths, Wednesday