Brooklet Police Lieutenant dies from COVID-19 complications

Brooklet Police Lieutenant Brandi Stock died on Sunday from complications related to COVID-19.
Brooklet Police Lieutenant Brandi Stock died on Sunday from complications related to COVID-19.(Brooklet Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - The Brooklet Police Department is mourning the loss of Lieutenant Brandi Stock, who died on Sunday from complications related to COVID-19.

Stock started her career in law enforcement in 2009, and began part-time with the Brooklet Police Department in 2018. She began working full-time in Brooklet in 2019, and “quickly moved up through the ranks to Lieutenant and served as Assistant Chief,” according to the department.

In a statement on Facebook, the Brooklet Police Department said, “She was loved dearly by our department and leaves behind an emptiness that will never be filled. Please pray for us and join us in praying for her husband and family during these difficult times.”

