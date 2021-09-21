Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Chatham County case numbers trending down, hospitals still struggling

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID case numbers and transmission rates in Chatham County are trending down this week but hospitalizations remain high.

At St. Joseph’s Candler, the chief nursing officer says they are still at max capacity. There are fewer COVID patients in the hospital but they are still seeing largely unvaccinated patients and younger patients.

St. Joseph’s and Candler hit their peak at 165 patients a few weeks back, as of Monday, they were at 79 patients. Of those COVID-19 positive patients, more than 90 percent of their patients are still unvaccinated.

The average age of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 is around 58 years old. During the prior surge, the average age was around 70.

Currently, the hospital system only has one critical care bed available St. Joseph’s and one critical care bed available at Candler.

“We are continuing to try to run 2 separate hospitals here so we run a COVID hospital and a non-COVID hospital,” said Sherry Danello, the VP of patient care services and the CNO. “We have opened units that were never opened before and just last week we opened an admission unit, really an extension of the emergency department of St. Joseph’s so that we can continue to care for COVID and non-COVID patients.”

Not only are the hospitals at capacity for how many patients they can take care of, but also they are at capacity of their staff working.

They are working hard to recruit more nurses and respiratory therapists but so is every other hospital in the country. Danello says the best way to help the still overrun and overworked hospital is to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee PD investigating mass shooting
Candy Marban is wanted by Tybee Island Police after they say she attempted to drown an injured...
Tybee Island Police looking for woman in connection with attempted puppy drowning
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee police chief says department needs community involvement to solve weekend shooting
Proof of vaccination, negative COVID test required to attend concert at District Live in Savannah

Latest News

In Hampton County, the search for more than $3 million in taxpayer money that could be missing.
Hampton Co. council waiting on audit to locate more than $3 million in missing funds
Police lights
LIST: Roads closed due to flooding
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee police chief says department needs community involvement to solve weekend shooting
U.S. Attorney’s office, FBI examining death of Screven County man shot by trooper