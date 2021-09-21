Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 9-21-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Tropical moisture remains over the area into Wednesday. This will produce lots of clouds with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. We do not expect as much rain coverage as yesterday but where it does rain it may be locally heavy. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for coastal counties north off I16 until 8pm tonight. Rain chances continue into Wednesday. A cold front will push through late Wednesday/early Thursday. This will end the rain and bring in much cooler weather for our first Fall weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and morning temps in the 50s Friday and Saturday.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and possible storms, highs 80-85.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows 72-75.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers through midnight, lows in the low 60s.

Thursday will see a few morning clouds then sunny, highs near 80.

Thursday night will be clear, lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday will be sunny, highs near 80.

Friday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.

Saturday night will be clear, lows near 60.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 80s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Peter is located just northeast of Puerto Rico. Peter is forecast to move to the northwest into Thursday and weaken into a tropical depression. A turn to the northeast is forecast Thursday which will keep Peter well eats of the US east coast. Tropical Storm Rose is located a little over 800 miles northeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Rose is forecast to move to the northwest and weaken and remain in the far eastern Atlantic. Rose will weaken into a tropical depression today and is not a threat to the US. The remnants of Odette ids located a couple hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland. There is a 40% chance for redevelopment in the next 5 days as it moves into the north central Atlantic. A tropical wave located a couple hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 90% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days as it moves generally to the west about 10-15 mph.

Marine Forecast: Today: S winds at 10 kt becoming SE late. Seas 3-4 ft. Tonight: S winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Wednesday: S winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

