Dawgs linebacker wants more havoc from No. 2 Georgia defense

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a touchdown pass as South Carolina defensive end...
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a touchdown pass as South Carolina defensive end Jordan Strachan (7) pressures him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia senior outside linebacker Adam Anderson believes the second-ranked Bulldogs’ defense hasn’t come close to realizing its potential.

Anderson says the Bulldogs can produce more big plays. Georgia is preparing for Saturday’s Southeastern Conference game at Vanderbilt. The defense was dominant in last week’s 40-13 win over South Carolina. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer says the Bulldogs have “the top defense in the country.” Anderson leads the defense with three sacks and nine pressures. He’s aiming for Jarvis Jones’ school record of 14 1/2 sacks. Jones set the record in 2012.

The defense already has 13 sacks and five interceptions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

