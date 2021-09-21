Evans Memorial Hospital says COVID hospitalizations are declining

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County is seeing a declining trend in COVID-19 cases.

There have been 49 cases in the past two weeks. This time last month, that number was 115.

Evans Memorial said they’re still seeing more unvaccinated than vaccinated COVID patients, but things are starting to get better.

“A month ago, we would come in and have two or three patients holding in the emergency department. We would have COVID positive patients on high-flow oxygen still holding in the ED waiting on a bed in the COVID unit. In the last few days, we haven’t had anyone holding,” said Kathy Akins, Family Nurse Practitioner at Evans Memorial.

The CEO of Evans Memorial said their numbers are improving, but they will continue to see waves of COVID, especially as we enter into the fall.

“One of the things though, that I think is important to note, that we do continue to do rapid tests and COVID testing here and what we’ve seen over the course of the last week, is that our numbers like many other counties, have continued to decline,” said Bill Lee, CEO of Evans Memorial.

Akins said they have seven COVID patients admitted, one is on a ventilator and two on BiPAP machines. Only one of those patients are vaccinated and they should be discharged Tuesday. She said if you look at their COVID unit right now, they should have three or four beds available, but the patients they do have are so sick, they’re requiring more staff to care for them.

“I’ve been here for 30 years and in the past, if a patient reaches the point of needing to be on a ventilator, we transfer them to a higher level of care. But the key point of what’s going on right now, is that there is not a higher level of care to send them to.”

While COVID hospitalizations are going down, the hospital said they are being cautiously optimistic.

“It’s not the time for people to slack up. It’s not the time to lose your mask or go out and have big gatherings. I mean, we’re still trying to keep people safe. We want this to go away.”

