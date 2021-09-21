GSU, group of veterans teaming up to help military spouses get their education

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of veterans in one Chatham County neighborhood wants to help spouses of today’s service members get their education. They’re teaming up with Georgia Southern University to do it.

This scholarship is designed to help a different aspect of the military community get the funds to get an education.

Members of The Landings Military Family Relief Fund established an ongoing scholarship for military spouses. Leaders at Georgia Southern’s Department of Military and Veterans Services say veterans and active duty service members have access to the GI Bill and other funds, but those don’t always extend to spouses.

They believe this can make a difference, especially with Georgia Southern’s footprint in a military region.

“It’s a great fit for those at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Air Field. But also, how about for Fort Gordon? How about Parris Island? How about Coast Guard Savannah? How about the Georgia National Guard, which has active members serving every day,” said Col.(Ret.) George Frederick, GSU Military and Veteran Services.

He estimates they’ll be able to offer four or five scholarships each year for up to $3,000 each. Others can also donate and add to the fund to keep it going further.

He says they’ll have this scholarship up and running next semester.

