Hampton Co. council waiting on audit to locate more than $3 million in missing funds

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - In Hampton County, the search for more than $3 million in taxpayer money that could be missing.

The funds are from a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax account. The fund collected 1-cent sales tax from taxpayers to fund several community projects – including a community rec center for the children.

Five projects using the funds are already underway, but they are not sure if there is enough money for the rec center. The issue was brought in front of council in July.

Council claims the money has not been used for other projects. Monday night, council said they are waiting for the results of an audit to determine exactly what happened.

