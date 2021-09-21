Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Investigators find no voting violation by Herschel Walker’s wife

Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Georgia election investigators found that U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s wife did not commit any residency violation by voting in Georgia in the 2020 general election after requesting an absentee ballot be sent to Texas.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office opened an investigation into Julie Blanchard after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that records showed that at the time of last year’s election she was living in Texas.

MORE | Kemp, McMaster sign letter calling for action on border crossings

An investigator on Tuesday told the State Election Board that no violation was found, and the board voted unanimously to dismiss the case.

Officials say Blanchard has a Georgia driver’s license, owns property in Atlanta, has a business in Georgia and pays state income taxes.

Walker, a former University of Georgia and professional football player who grew up in Wrightsville, is a Republican ally of former President Donald Trump.

The former president had been pushing Walker to run for Senate against incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. After Walker entered the race, Trump endorsed him.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Police lights
LIST: Savannah roads closed due to flooding
Candy Marban is wanted by Tybee Island Police after they say she attempted to drown an injured...
Tybee Island Police looking for woman in connection with attempted puppy drowning
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee police chief says department needs community involvement to solve weekend shooting
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee PD investigating mass shooting

Latest News

Man accused of driving drunk in fire truck, crashing it
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths
Riceboro Mayor Joseph Harris
Mayor of Riceboro dies due to COVID-19
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,158 new cases of...
SC reports more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, more than 100 deaths