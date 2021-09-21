Kareem Smalls’ family, detectives plea for new information in case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s approaching a year since Kareem Smalls died after being shot in Savannah, and still, no arrests have been made in the case.

Smalls was known in the community for his Free Lunch Baby apparel brand that helped provide funds to buy lunches for children in need. Tuesday Smalls’ mother and detectives made a plea for new information to help make an arrest in the case.

Police have been working on this case for the last ten months. And while they say they’ve gotten some good leads, they need more information from the community that will help them make an arrest.

Kareem Smalls’ mother wore one of her son’s t-shirts, and spoke about how she’s still trying to keep his legacy alive by continuing his brand and community work by providing lunches to kids in need.

According to detectives, they’ve been receiving tips that they’re still trying to vet, and they have gotten a lot of good information. But they’re still waiting on that pivotal piece of information, and police, as well as Smalls’ mother are confident that there’s someone out there who knows who’s responsible for fatally shooting Smalls last November on Draper Street.

“I know that somebody in that community saw somebody shoot my son. And I really would appreciate it, being a mother, that you’d come forward and let them know something. Because I know somebody saw something,” said Smalls’ mother, Lavaina Smalls.

Detectives say no tip is too small in this case. We’ll have the numbers you can call if you know something that could possibly help investigators, call SPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 912.525.3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

