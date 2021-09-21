LIST: Roads closed due to flooding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking drivers to use caution due to flooding.

The following list is as of 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20.

Streets closed due to flooding:

Henry Street / Cedar Street

Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. / Duffy Street

E. Lathrop Street / Louisville Road

E. Henry Street / E. Broad Street

Whitaker Street / W. 32nd Street

Windsor Road / Juniper Circle

Collat Avenue / W. Gwinnett Street

Traffic lights out:

Anderson Street / Drayton Street

