LIST: Roads closed due to flooding
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking drivers to use caution due to flooding.
The following list is as of 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20.
Streets closed due to flooding:
- Henry Street / Cedar Street
- Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. / Duffy Street
- E. Lathrop Street / Louisville Road
- E. Henry Street / E. Broad Street
- Whitaker Street / W. 32nd Street
- Windsor Road / Juniper Circle
- Collat Avenue / W. Gwinnett Street
Traffic lights out:
- Anderson Street / Drayton Street
