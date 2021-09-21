Sky Cams
LIST: Roads closed due to flooding

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking drivers to use caution due to flooding.

The following list is as of 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20.

Streets closed due to flooding:

  • Henry Street / Cedar Street
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. / Duffy Street
  • E. Lathrop Street / Louisville Road
  • E. Henry Street / E. Broad Street
  • Whitaker Street / W. 32nd Street
  • Windsor Road / Juniper Circle
  • Collat Avenue / W. Gwinnett Street

Traffic lights out:

  • Anderson Street / Drayton Street

