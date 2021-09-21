Mayor of Riceboro dies due to COVID-19

RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Riceboro has passed away due to COVID-19, according to the mayor pro tem.

Mayor Pro Tem Pearlie Axson said she was informed Tuesday morning that Mayor Joseph “Joe” Harris had passed away from COVID 19 at Liberty Regional Hosptial in Hinesville.

Mayor Harris was elected in 2019.

Service arrangements have not been finalized by the family.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.