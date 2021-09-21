Sky Cams
Mayor of Riceboro dies due to COVID-19

Riceboro Mayor Joseph Harris
Riceboro Mayor Joseph Harris(City of Riceboro)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Riceboro has passed away due to COVID-19, according to the mayor pro tem.

Mayor Pro Tem Pearlie Axson said she was informed Tuesday morning that Mayor Joseph “Joe” Harris had passed away from COVID 19 at Liberty Regional Hosptial in Hinesville.

Mayor Harris was elected in 2019.

Service arrangements have not been finalized by the family.

