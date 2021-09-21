Mobile COVID-19 testing site doesn’t show up in Evans Co.

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans Memorial Hospital expected to open a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday, but the company setting it up never came.

Evans Memorial says this has been in the works for about two and a half weeks now. They even walked the hospital for a pre-inspection, so they were looking forward to a new site until they didn’t show up.

“There’s very limited access here in Evans County and our hospital had really been overburdened with those coming in the emergency department to seek rapid swabs,” Evans Memorial CEO Bill Lee said.

The hospital has administered at least 150 COVID tests over the past few days. Weeks ago, they agreed to partner with the health department and a third-party company called LTS for a pop-up mobile testing site. It is supposed to rotate between a few neighboring hospitals, including Baxley, Metter and Hazlehurst throughout the week.

“For a rural hospital, that usually averages about 40 to 50 admissions per month, we really did feel the pinch here with our team and our manpower so with limited resources we really felt like the partnership with the South East Health District, along with the state, would provide an opportunity for us to have some support and resources on testing those in the community,” Lee said.

Lee says he thinks the issue with today was with staffing, but they’re not sure why that wasn’t communicated. After making some calls Tuesday morning, Lee says the clinic will now start this Thursday.

They should be out once or twice a week testing at the parking lot north of the campus. All testing will be done outside to relieve the burden off the emergency team.

