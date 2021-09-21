SC reports more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, more than 100 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,158 new cases of COVID-19 cases in the latest batch of test results.

The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, so the results it reported Tuesday were from Sunday’s results.

Tuesday’s report listed 1,852 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 306 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

The agency also reported a total of 110 deaths, 93 of which were listed as confirmed and another 17 listed as probable.

Of those deaths, 16 were listed in Lowcountry counties. Dorchester County listed six confirmed deaths, Charleston County listed three confirmed deaths and one probable death, Berkeley County listed three confirmed deaths and Beaufort County listed one confirmed death and two probable deaths.

The results came from 22,438 tests conducted with a positive rate of 13.0%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 832,466 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 670,492 cases detected using PCR tests and 161,974 detected with rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 11,828 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 10,277 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,551 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed almost 10.6 million tests since the pandemic began.







