Taking Care of Business: Hilton Head Island Airport expansion

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Air travel almost came to a complete stop at the start of the pandemic. WTOC talked to Hilton Head Island airport about a new expansion that will further help the recovery process in this week’s taking care of business.

Airports struggled last year more than they could have imagined.

“April was abysmal. We saw, I think we saw 94, 96 percent drop off in business, which is something that nobody ever really fathoms, you know I drop that cataclysmic,” said Airport Director Jon Rembold.

Although the months since have been much better, at the Hilton Head airport they know the business isn’t all the way back to where it should be just yet.

“We are still in recovery mode, not everyone is comfortable traveling yet, but as everyone does feel comfortable traveling then Katie bar the doors it’s going to be a rush.”

Now, they’ve announced United airlines will be going to a year round schedule into the airport from D.C. Rembold says this will be a huge help to the island’s accessibility and bring more people through the airport than ever before.

“From places that previously are not necessarily open so to speak to Hilton head Island travel, well now they are. So people are gonna come from farther away, from different parts of the country and find the island.”

Which he knows will help make back the money lost from last April.

“It’s nothing but good for the bottom line.”

He says the airport can always use more capital especially with the upcoming terminal expansion.

