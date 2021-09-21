Sky Cams
TUESDAY | Chance of scattered heavy rain lingers

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a muggy, damp morning after yesterday evening’s downpours. There could be some lingering street flooding and ponding of water this morning in a couple spots. Scattered rain continues through the morning and will expand inland through the afternoon.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Chatham, Effingham and all Lowcountry counties until 8 p.m. Some additional street flooding is possible under the heaviest downpours.

Temperatures peak in the low to mid-80s in many spots today.

The chance of rain lessens this evening. I’m tracking more scattered downpours with a Wednesday cold front. The chance of scattered rain and thunder peaks between mid-afternoon and early evening across the area. Cooler, drier and breezier weather builds in Wednesday night.

You’ll feel and see a difference in the weather waking up Thursday morning; plan on a sunny, breezy and cooler start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s away from the beach.

Even cooler mornings are expected Friday and Saturday with low-humidity-afternoons in the forecast through early next week!

Have a great Tuesday,

Cutter

