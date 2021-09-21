Wayne County schools to return to the classroom next week

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wayne County students will return to the classroom full-time next week as “COVID-19 numbers steadily improv[e],” according to the district.

Wayne County Schools will return to in-person learning on Monday, September 27. The district will operate under “Targeted Measures” as described below. Masks will be “highly recommended inside school facilities.”

No students will be learning in-person on Wednesday, September 22. Wayne County students whose names end in L-Z will be learning in-person on Thursday, September 23 and Friday, September 24.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.