Wayne County schools to return to the classroom next week

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wayne County students will return to the classroom full-time next week as “COVID-19 numbers steadily improv[e],” according to the district.

Wayne County Schools will return to in-person learning on Monday, September 27. The district will operate under “Targeted Measures” as described below. Masks will be “highly recommended inside school facilities.”

No students will be learning in-person on Wednesday, September 22. Wayne County students whose names end in L-Z will be learning in-person on Thursday, September 23 and Friday, September 24.

