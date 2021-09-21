Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Witness describes moment banner plane made emergency landing on crowded Grand Strand beach

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Beachgoers saw more than surf and sand on Sunday afternoon when a small plane had to make an emergency landing on the beach.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said a banner plane was forced to make an emergency landing close to 82nd Avenue North during a crowded beach day.

Dr. Marco Vici was out on the beach when he noticed the small plane flying overhead but noticed that it was quiet and not making a lot of noise which is unusual.

He said a few seconds later he saw the plane lose it’s banner and the small plane started to circle.

“At the beginning I thought the pilot wants to locate the marketing material for him, but later on I realized that he might be in trouble and he’s basically looking for a spot to land the airplane which is safe,” Vici said.

He added that the pilot managed to safely land the plane in an empty spot on the beach.

“I salute the pilot for considering the safety of other people too, and I’m happy he didn’t get hurt,” Vici said.

The doctor said he went over the pilot and asked if he needed any help, but the pilot said he was OK.

No word on what caused the plane to make the emergency landing.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Police lights
LIST: Savannah roads closed due to flooding
Candy Marban is wanted by Tybee Island Police after they say she attempted to drown an injured...
Tybee Island Police looking for woman in connection with attempted puppy drowning
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee police chief says department needs community involvement to solve weekend shooting
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee PD investigating mass shooting

Latest News

Federico Foster
Celebration of Life to be held at SSU for beloved Savannah Arts Academy band director
Man accused of driving drunk in fire truck, crashing it
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths
Riceboro Mayor Joseph Harris
Mayor of Riceboro dies due to COVID-19
Herschel Walker
Investigators find no voting violation by Herschel Walker’s wife