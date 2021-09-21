Witness describes moment banner plane made emergency landing on crowded Grand Strand beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Beachgoers saw more than surf and sand on Sunday afternoon when a small plane had to make an emergency landing on the beach.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said a banner plane was forced to make an emergency landing close to 82nd Avenue North during a crowded beach day.

Dr. Marco Vici was out on the beach when he noticed the small plane flying overhead but noticed that it was quiet and not making a lot of noise which is unusual.

He said a few seconds later he saw the plane lose it’s banner and the small plane started to circle.

“At the beginning I thought the pilot wants to locate the marketing material for him, but later on I realized that he might be in trouble and he’s basically looking for a spot to land the airplane which is safe,” Vici said.

He added that the pilot managed to safely land the plane in an empty spot on the beach.

“I salute the pilot for considering the safety of other people too, and I’m happy he didn’t get hurt,” Vici said.

The doctor said he went over the pilot and asked if he needed any help, but the pilot said he was OK.

No word on what caused the plane to make the emergency landing.

