Comparing administrator salaries to rate of South Carolina students in poverty

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - Some school districts with low test scores in South Carolina also have some of the highest paid administrators.

Administrator salaries and how they compare to rate of students in poverty. Year over year, Beaufort and Hampton counties didn’t move more than $600 dollars, but Jasper County had administrator salary go up almost $5,000.

“From my perspective there’s not a set formula for what a superintendent salary is going to be, there’s a number of factors that go into that,” South Carolina School Boards Association Executive Director Scott Price said. “You have districts that have high numbers of poverty rate students and that just costs more, that’s just a fact. It costs more to help students in poverty learn.”

He explained that students have a financial weight, with students in poverty weighted higher than those who are not and that determines how much funding the district receives. All of that to say, across South Carolina, districts with more students in poverty also spend more on their school leadership.

