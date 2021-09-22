Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 9-22-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Tropical moisture remains over the area into today. We’ll see lots of clouds with some showers and storms through midnight. A cold front will push through late Wednesday/early Thursday. This will end the rain and bring in much cooler weather for our first Fall weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and morning temps in the 50s Friday and Saturday.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and possible storms, highs 82-88.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms through midnight, lows 60-69.

Thursday will see a few morning clouds then sunny, highs near 80.

Thursday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.

Friday will be sunny, highs near 80.

Friday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.

Saturday night will be clear, lows near 60.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday night mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Peter is located just northwest of Puerto Rico. Peter is forecast to move mainly to the north today and become non tropical. Tropical Depression Rose is located a about 1000 miles northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Rose is forecast to move to the northwest and remain very weak. A turn to the east northeast is forecast this weekend and will dissipate in the far eastern Atlantic. The remnants of Odette is located a couple hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland. There is a 50% chance for redevelopment in the next 5 days as it moves into the north central Atlantic. A tropical wave located a couple hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 90% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days as it moves generally to the west about 10-15 mph.

Marine Forecast: Today: SW winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: SW winds at 10 becoming NW with gusts to 20 kts after midnight. Seas 3-4 ft. Thursday: NW winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 3-4 ft.

