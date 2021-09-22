Hearing held in Haley Hutcheson murder case

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been more than a year since a judge denied bond for the man charged with murder in a roadway shooting in Statesboro that killed 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson.

Wednesday attorneys for Marc Wilson made their case to protect their client from murder charges.

Defense attorneys hope they can prove in this hearing that Marc Wilson was acting in self defense and in fear for his life.

Wilson appeared in court for his immunity hearing and could possibly testify in his own defense. Attorneys called, as witnesses, the people who were in the pickup truck where Haley Hutcheson was shot and killed. Attorneys questioned the driver Mason Glisson and passengers about how much alcohol they’d had that evening and whether they were taunting random African American people they saw prior to driving alongside Wilson and his girlfriend on Statesboro’s bypass.

Wilson’s statement to police were the truck harassed him on the road and he feared they would run him off the road. His attorneys contend Wilson tried other measures before he fired warning shots.

“He finally rolled down his window and yelled ‘back off! back off!’ But they didn’t,” said defense attorney Francys Johnson.

One of Wilson’s shots hit the truck and Hutcheson inside. His attorneys are asking for immunity based on self-defense.

This hearing could take the rest of the week.

