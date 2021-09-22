Hilton Head Island releases spending plan for COVID relief funds

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - We’re learning what’s next for one local community when it comes to federal relief money.

Hilton Head Island is getting more than five million dollars to spend across six different projects... and it all comes from funds the town has never gotten before.

The American Rescue Plan totaled around $2 trillion for communities across the country. Hilton Head Island received $5.2 million of that, and this week their town council decided how to spend it.

“These are opportunities that we would not have been able to do through our regular budget process, and so since these federal funds are available, we are going to work to deploy them in an impactful way,” said John Troyer, Finance Director for the Town of Hilton Head.

Of all the projects this money will go to, of particular note are a million dollars to Town Hall security and another million to development of infrastructure dedicated to workforce housing.

“We’re excited about both projects.”

About a month ago anti-mask protestors disrupted a town council meeting, and Troyer says the building’s update is overdue.

“Town hall is a wonderful facility, but it’s got a few years on it and so it needs some upgrades. It needs some upgrades for security, in modern times it needs some upgrades for technology.”

As far as the land developments, the town will be developing around three acres of land to be ready for lower income living.

“Anything that we can do for workforce housing is helpful and we are excited that this is included in town council’s priority list.”

Troyer said the town will not build workforce housing on that land themselves with this money, but they will be looking for partners to do it after the town develops the land. Also of note, the rest of that funding will go toward infrastructure, pandemic grants and home repairs.

