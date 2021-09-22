Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Mom who nearly died of COVID-19 meets newborn weeks after birth

By WLS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) - An Illinois mother who contracted COVID-19 while pregnant with her third child is encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated after she nearly died from the virus. She calls her time battling the disease a nightmare.

Samantha Kelly says she is just glad to be alive and holding her newborn son, Holden, for the first time after her family contracted COVID-19.

“I was almost dead. There was a couple of scary times where I’ve heard that I was close to not making it,” she said.

Samantha Kelly was about 32 weeks pregnant when she contracted COVID-19. Weeks later, she is...
Samantha Kelly was about 32 weeks pregnant when she contracted COVID-19. Weeks later, she is recovering, glad to be alive and able to hold her newborn son, Holden.(Source: Kelly family, WLS via CNN)

Samantha Kelly was about 32 weeks pregnant when she, her husband Donnell and their two kids all contracted COVID-19. She fared the worst with trouble breathing, chest pain and a fever and was eventually rushed to the hospital.

Days after she was hospitalized, doctors told Samantha Kelly they needed to deliver her baby. She was then immediately put into a medically induced coma.

“Seeing her on a ventilator, a machine breathing for her, that was probably the hardest… That’s when I broke down,” Donnell Kelly said.

The couple says they had put off getting the COVID-19 vaccine for a while. Donnell Kelly eventually did get the shot, but Samantha Kelly wanted to wait until her pregnancy was further along. She was scheduled to get her first dose the same week she got sick.

“It’s a lot of decisions being thrown at you, and you try as a mom to make the best one. But unfortunately, I think I made the wrong one, and I should have gotten that vaccine,” Samantha Kelly said.

Samantha Kelly is finally breathing and eating on her own. She gets to visit baby Holden once a day, but she has not been able to see her two older children, ages 3 and 5.

“I cannot wait until I can see my kids again. I wish I would have gotten vaccinated. I really would have. I wish I would have. I hope every pregnant woman gets it. It’s so much better than being near death,” she said.

The CDC recently strengthened its guidance, recommending that pregnant women should be vaccinated against COVID-19, including women who are breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant or thinking of becoming pregnant.

Pregnant and recently pregnant people are at an increased risk for severe illness from the virus.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 deadly boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
Pooler Police looking for man wanted for Financial Transaction Card Fraud.
Pooler Police looking for man wanted for financial transaction card fraud
Police lights
LIST: Savannah roads closed due to flooding
Riceboro Mayor Joseph Harris
Mayor of Riceboro dies due to COVID-19
Gloria Satterfield
Lawyers for Murdaugh housekeeper’s estate say they know where missing millions in settlement are

Latest News

Pregnant and recently pregnant people are at an increased risk for severe illness from the...
Woman who contracted COVID while pregnant encourages others to get vaccinated
Ralph, 104, and Dorothy Kohler, 103, celebrated 86 years of marital bliss Sept. 16. They are...
America’s longest living married couple celebrates 86th anniversary
The couple tied the knot in 1935 and have been inseparable ever since.
After 86 years, couple celebrates life as longest living married couple in US
In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative...
Trump sues niece, NY Times over records behind ‘18 tax story