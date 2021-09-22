Savannah’s seniors taking pickleball by storm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pickleball is getting so popular that the city of Austin launched a Major League of the sport Tuesday.

There are several opportunities for you to take part and its our Savannah seniors taking the sport by storm.

Step into the YMCA gym on Habersham Street and you’ll most likely find this group tearing up the pickleball court. Carmen Young who chairs the active older adult committee is almost 82.

“The YMCA is very supportive of us; we play pickleball six days a week, mornings, afternoons and evenings,” said Young.

Many of these 70 and 80-year-olds see pickleball as a way to transition out of a more vigorous tennis match, but there’s still a bit of smack talk on the court.

“There’s definitely a camaraderie, that’s why I think our group is so successful.”

And it’s lead to other group activities.

“She got me out here playing Pickleball and it went from there. I was happy to get out of the house, especially with the bicycling, I enjoy that a lot,” said Kenny Rowland, Walking and Bicycling Group.

Roy Fortmann and his wife put off moving to Savannah for year during COVID 2020.

“The fact that we could meet this group of people and start doing things with them almost immediately after we moved here, was a real plus. We’ve enjoyed the opportunity,” said Fortmann.

Active older adults also meet for literary club.

“Come on down and join us at the Y; we’re a big happy family. It’s a nice support group.”

