Sheriff’s office: Missing Virginia 3-year-old believed to be dead

By Kayla Brooks and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Authorities believe a missing girl is dead after searching a home, they said Tuesday.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced that investigators believe 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell died at a home while in the care of Travis Brown and Candi Royer at a home in Waynesboro, Virginia.

WHSV reports the two remain jailed in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, as authorities accuse the pair of being involved in various crimes across the two states.

Investigators have yet to locate Cuthriell’s remains. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are working to try to find her body.

“It is with great sadness that the search for Khaleesi has now turned into a recovery mission,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said in a Facebook post.

**JOINT MEDIA RELEASE** Sheriff Donald L. Smith and Commonwealth Attorney, Timothy A. Martin. Missing Child: Khaleesi...

Posted by Augusta County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Donald L. Smith on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

The sheriff’s office has asked community members to not establish search parties, as deputies continue to execute search warrants in relation to the child’s disappearance.

Prosecutors are determining exactly what charges Brown and Royer may face as they examine all the case details.

“My office has worked closely with the investigators since we became aware of this terrible situation. We are reviewing all of the available evidence and will decide precisely what to charge, and when, based solely on what is best for the ultimate prosecution,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin said.

WHSV reports the two are expected to be extradited back to Virginia to face prosecution of any state charges filed in this investigation.

