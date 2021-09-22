Sky Cams
South Carolina’s Confederate monument protection law upheld

By Jeffrey Collins
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled a state law preventing anyone from moving a Confederate monument or changing the historical name of a street or building without the Legislature’s permission is legal.

But in the same ruling Wednesday, the justices struck down a requirement that two-thirds of the General Assembly must approve a move or name change.

The ruling keeps intact South Carolina’s Heritage Act.

RELATED STORY | Lawsuit challenging Heritage Act as unconstitutional filed with SC Supreme Court

The 2000 law has prevented colleges and local governments from removing Confederate monuments or the names of segregationists from buildings.

Lawmakers have refused to even take up any requests to remove monuments over the past few years even as other Southern cities act.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

