Top Teacher: Ashley Taylor

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Blessed are our teachers. They try to make a difference each day in our children's lives.

Ashley Taylor is an Elementary Learning Specialist at Blessed Sacrament in Savannah where she helps children who may be struggling or those that need a challenge.

“It’s just amazing. I’m thinking of a girl, last year and she couldn’t read. At the beginning of the year she would just cry and say I can’t do it. and actually, I really cried, I was just so excited that she could do it,” she said.

Taylor says teaching is her calling.

“I was actually inspired by a priest. Father Daveed and he encouraged me to become a teacher. He says we need good teachers to teach children about Jesus and I answered his call in this way,” Taylor said. “[She] is a great teacher and she really deserves this award. She tries her best to make learning fun for us,” said her student, Cullen McKenzie.

