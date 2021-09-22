Sky Cams
WEDNESDAY | More mugginess, spotty rain ahead of this evening’s cold front!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Wednesday! Today is cold front day. However, it is still warm and humid out the door with current temperatures in the low to mid-70s around the Metro.

Patchy fog and a spotty shower, or two, are possible through the morning commute.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the upper 80s this afternoon. An approaching cold front sparks scattered rain and storms this afternoon and evening. Cooler, drier weather filters in tonight behind the cold front.

We’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s Thursday morning, with sunshine, drier air and a breeze.

It will feel wonderful out the door Thursday morning. Temperatures recover into the upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday afternoon with continued sunshine and low humidity.

Seasonably cool morning and warm, but dry-feeling, afternoons remain in the forecast heading into the weekend.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

