Beaufort businesses not expecting Fall slump

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - In downtown Beaufort, the start of fall means the end of summer tourists, but Mayor Stephen Murray says the city won’t actually see too much of a loss in business.

“One of the things that’s happened over the last few years in Beaufort is that we don’t see that seasonal dip and peak like historically have seen. Actually, what we’re seeing is a more leveling out of the tourism year round in Beaufort,” Mayor Murray said.

He’s not just a city official though, he also owns Kazoobie Kazoos and knows personally how important that flow of tourists is.

“As a business owner and as the mayor, it’s been a challenging year, year and a half. With COVID and our business it almost killed us, almost put us out of business because we’re dependent on events and tourism and live music,” Mayor Murray said.

Although tourism in Beaufort has balanced out year-round, Murray says they are currently seeing a lull and expects it to last until wedding season picks up in October. The mayor’s crossing his fingers that the summer incomes will get people through these next few weeks.

“As a small business owner myself, I know how much blood sweat and tears goes into these small enterprises and so my hope is that folks were able to save a little bit, we’re able to plan for a slack time,” he said.

He’s hoping that applies to his kazoo store and museum as well.

