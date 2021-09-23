Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 9-23-3021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will continue to push south of the region today. This will allow high pressure to build in and remain over the area into next week. The air will be much drier and cooler into the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and morning temps in the 50s Friday and Saturday. Humidity returns Monday with morning temps in the 60s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Today will be sunny, highs 79-80.

Tonight will be clear, lows 54-63.

Friday will be sunny, highs near 80.

Friday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.

Saturday night will be clear, lows near 60.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows near 60.

Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday night mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Sam is located about 1600 miles southeast of the Lesser Antilles. Sam is forecast to become a major hurricane this weekend as it moves to the west northwest. The official forecast keeps Sam well east of the Lesser Antilles next week. The remnants of Odette is located about 600 miles hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland. There is a 60% chance for redevelopment in the next 5 days as it moves into the north central Atlantic. A tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa in the next few days. There is a 20% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days as it moves generally to the west about 10-15 mph.

Marine Forecast: Today: NW winds at 10-15 kt with gusts to 20 kt. Seas 3-4 ft. Tonight: N winds at 10 kt. Seas 3 ft. Friday: NE winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

