Game of the Week: Ware County vs Benedictine

Our WTOC End Zone Game of the Week features Ware County on the road at Benedicitne. Two teams...
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our WTOC End Zone Game of the Week features Ware County on the road at Benedicitne. Two teams ranked inside the top five facing off.

Last year the Gators took this one 43 to 29 in Waycross and they come to Savannah at 4-0. The Cadets 2-2, coming off two wins.

It also pits two division one quarterbacks against each other - BC’s Holden Gernier an Auburn commit and Ware County quarterback Thomas Castellanos committed to UCF.

“A lot of very good players on the field. A lot of experience I think on the field. Ware County, and a lot of the guys back from last year, obviously Castellanos at quarterback, and then defensively, they lost a few guys, but the guys, but the guys they replaced them with are really good,” said Benedictine Head Coach Danny Britt.

“It’s going to be a physical, physical match-up and it’s something that when our guys look at tape and they see those type of things and the type of athletes that they have running around, it’s one that gets them jacked up, and you know, obviously our guys like playing in big games, and games with publicity and this is one of those times,” said Ware County Head Coach Jason Strickland.

The game kicks off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. inside Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

