Johnson’s girls basketball coach steps down, replacement is named

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Johnson girls basketball head coach Brandon Lindsey confirmed on Wednesday that he has stepped down from his coaching role to focus on his position as the Athletic Director for the Atom Smashers.

Lindsey had been the head coach at Johnson for over a decade.

The Atom Smashers went to the state semifinals 2017-2019, bringing home back-to-back Class 3A State Championships in 2018 and 2019.

Lindsey says that his assistant coach, E’Lona Levett, will take over as the head coach this season.

