New Savannah city manager ready for first council meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, a few “firsts” will happen during Savannah’s city council meeting.

Even though the city council meetings are still virtual, Jay Melder the new city manager will attend his first meeting in the new position. During the workshop session on Thursday at 4 p.m. , Melder will go over his 90-day action plan.

Following that, the Savannah Affordable Housing Task Force will present the first affordable housing plan to the city council. Affordable housing issues and homeless services are something Melder says are top priorities to address and it’s the same area of public service where he started his career, he hopes to bring that experience to Savannah.

“Being in the permanent spot and being the city manager allows me and allows this organization to start making some hard policy decisions and some hard leadership decisions that are going to help advance Savannah forward and do a little bit more down range thinking, down range planning and down range decision making to set Savannah up for success, said Jay Melder, the Savannah city manager.

During his first meeting, Melder will be asking council for approval on a number of items on the agenda, including spending $92,800 out of their general fund for a 10-month long impact fee study.

This would determine what type of fees would be appropriate for a new development if the city decided to move forward with the plan. Bryan County has a similar impact fee in place for transportation developments on the south side. However, Savannah is looking into the impact fee on a wide range of developments including public facilities like police and fire, parks, streets and bridges.

Savannah city council will meet at 4 p.m. for their council workshop and then the formal meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.