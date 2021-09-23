Sky Cams
New St. Joseph’s/Candler facility coming soon to Bryan Co.

By Sean Evans
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Plans have been released of a partnership that will bring a new healthcare option to people living in northern Bryan County, and surrounding areas.

It will bring healthcare to part of a rapidly growing county that currently doesn’t have any nearby options that will be comparable.

“It will be very attractive with Urgent Care, primary care, workman’s comp, pre and post physicals, surgery, physicals,” said Paul Hinchey, President and CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler.

Hinchey says the hospital group submitted a purchase agreement to Bryan County for six acres just off I-16 at the Highway 280 interchange. On that land, will be a medical office building that will house healthcare services and space for the Development Authority of Bryan County.

“It’s the first time it’s been done in the State of Georgia, where you have a health partner shake hands, hold hands, with a development authority. And they both need each other.”

Hinchey says having both the development authority and hospital services in one strategic location, near the Bryan County mega site, could help attract the mega site’s future tenants.

“Employers coming in, they’re going to ask about how’s the water, how’s the sewage, how’s the tax base, how are the school systems. They also ask, where do my people get healthcare?”

An application has been submitted to rezone the six acres where the medical office building will sit. It’s expected to open in the first quarter of 2024.

