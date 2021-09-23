SC reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, more than 40 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more new cases of COVID-19 but fewer deaths Thursday than on Wednesday.

Thursday’s report listed a total of 3,167 new cases, with 2,202 confirmed through PCR tests and another 963 confirmed through rapid tests. The report listed 44 deaths, 39 of which were confirmed and 5 of which were listed as probable.

The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, so the results it reported Thursday were from Tuesday’s results.

Of those 44 deaths, 17 were reported in Lowcountry counties. Berkeley County had nine confirmed deaths, Charleston County had one confirmed death, Dorchester County reported six confirmed and one probable death.

The results came from 24,310 tests conducted with a positive rate of 12.4%, down slightly from Wednesday’s 13.8%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 838,079 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 672,403 cases detected using PCR tests and 163,676 detected with rapid tests.

As of Thursday, DHEC reported a total of 11,957 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 10,386 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,571 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 10.6 million tests since the pandemic began.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.