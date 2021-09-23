Sky Cams
SEC officials under microscope after high-profile mistakes

The Southeastern Conference has voted unanimously to invite both Texas and Oklahoma to join the SEC.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT
(AP) - Whether it was Mississippi State’s game against Memphis or Auburn’s trip to Penn State, coaches in the SEC had plenty of reason to gripe about officiating last weekend. And with Texas and Oklahoma arriving soon, the league probably isn’t happy about the performance of the men and women in stripes lately.

The most egregious came in the Bulldogs’ game against Memphis, when the officials made two and perhaps even three mistakes on the same decisive punt play.

Penn State merely had an entire down skipped in its game against Auburn in Happy Valley. The situation has put the men and women in stripes exactly where they never like to be: in the spotlight.

