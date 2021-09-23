Sky Cams
SLED announces FBI involvement in Murdaugh case

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural Colleton County on June 7. Alex Murdaugh, (right), Maggie's husband and Paul's father, along with his other son, Buster, announced a reward for information leading to the conviction of their killers.(Provided)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Thursday the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is involved in investigations after Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s death on June 7.

SLED said as a result of the “brutal murders” of both, SLED’s initial priority was finding anyone responsible for their deaths. They say during the course of the double murder investigation, agents with SLED have uncovered other potential crimes that warrant further investigation.

“SLED agents continue to work diligently to bring justice to all victims in these cases. As I have previously stated, our agents remain committed to following the facts no matter where they lead us,” stated SLED Chief Mark Keel. “I have been in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. From very early on in this investigation SLED has utilized federal resources as needed. We will continue to call upon our federal partners as their assistance is needed to successfully investigate and prosecute specific aspects of these cases.”

SLED continues to ask the public for information in this case. Anyone with information related to the case can call SLED’s 24 hour dedicated tip line at 803.896.2605.

Below is a complete timeline of the Murdaugh case:

