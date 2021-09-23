Suspect harassing Candler Co. students online, according to police

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Metter Police Department and Candler County Sheriff’s Office say they are working with state and federal investigators after someone harassed children online.

They say it the suspect illegally used Candler County school emails to target students in the district.

Investigators say they might have an identity of the suspect and they have cut off that person’s access to the school email system.

They say there is not a threat to the community but they’re asking parents to keep an eye on their kids’ social media for any sign of strange messages or harassment.

