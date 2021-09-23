Sky Cams
Tattnall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in 200 block of Bull Street

Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp confirms the sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide in...
Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp confirms the sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of Bull Street.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp confirms the sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of Bull Street.

A man was found dead at a home. At this time it is unclear if he lived in the home.

They say the call came in around 10 p.m. The GBI has also been called in to help investigate.

