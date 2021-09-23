Tattnall County middle school staff member arrested after lockdown

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A South Tattnall Middle School staff member was arrested after a lockdown on Thursday, according to the school system.

A message posted to the school system’s website states the middle school went on precautionary lockdown when a student told a teacher that a staff member may have been in possession of a weapon.

The school system said the staff member was removed and law enforcement was called. The staff member was arrested, according to the school system.

The school system said the staff member will not return to the middle school.

