THURSDAY | Fall weather has returned!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy first full day of fall! Temperatures are much cooler this morning, behind yesterday’s cold front.

Temperatures range from the mid and upper 50s inland, to upper 50s and lower 60s along and just west of I-95 to mid-60s, or so, at the beach. Under lots of sunshine, the temperature warms into the 70s by lunch-time and temperatures peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s between 2 and 4 p.m.

The forecast remains dry today with low humidity and a breeze.

Temperatures, quickly, cool into the mid and upper 60s this evening; bottoming out in the mid to upper 50s across the inland Savannah metro Friday morning. Temperatures recover into the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday afternoon, under continued sunshine.

Gorgeous fall weather lingers into the weekend.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.