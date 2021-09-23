Tybee organizations, Georgia Southern working to create Black history trail

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University and several organizations on Tybee Island are working together to create a Black history trail on the island.

Their idea is to uncover the stories, often untold, about the island’s Black community.

This all stems from last summer when the island passed the Race and Equity Resolution. Right now, the project is in its early stages, but one day those involved say everyone here, visitors and residents, will know of Tybee’s sometimes overlooked historic black community.

The Tybee MLK Organization, Tybee Historical Society and GSU are partnering up to discover the stories of the Black community that organizers say once thrived on the island.

Pat Leiby is the community organizer for Tybee MLK. She says the project is focused on learning where the black community was located, so they can map it out for everyone to see.

Leiby says what they’ve learned so far is that there was once a black church near the North end on Alger Avenue, a black-owned oyster business and inn on the south end as well as a night club.

“These stories need to be told. We need to understand history and hopefully understanding history will open the way for us to have a better understanding of each other,” Leiby said.

Leiby says they want people from the Black community who have ties to the island or have stories to share, to reach out to them so they can hear their stories. If you have a story or know someone who does, you can email her at patricialeiby@gmail.com.

