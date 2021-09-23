Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

US: Number of unruly air travelers lower, still too high

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say unruly passengers are becoming a bit less common on airline flights, but they are still causing disruptions at twice the rate of late last year.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday its zero-tolerance policy — including fines against more passengers — is helping.

Those fines have added up to more than $1 million.

The chairman of a congressional committee says more needs to be done to make flying safer.

Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, says more rowdy passengers should face criminal charges, and airport bars should stop selling alcohol to go.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp confirms the sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide in...
Law enforcement searching for SUV after homicide in Glennville
Charles Librizzi
Investigators make quick arrest after woman found beaten to death in Screven Co.
Pooler Police looking for man wanted for Financial Transaction Card Fraud.
Pooler Police looking for man wanted for financial transaction card fraud
Gloria Satterfield
Lawyers for Murdaugh housekeeper’s estate say they know where missing millions in settlement are
It has been more than a year since a judge denied bond for the man charged with murder in a...
Hearing held in Haley Hutcheson murder case

Latest News

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Nicole Peoples told the first grader to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what. Mason took...
Mom tells son to keep mask on, so he wears it for school picture
Tybee organizations, Georgia Southern working to create Black history trail
Unruly passengers remain a challenge for flight attendants.
Association of Flight Attendants presidents talk about unruly passengers