14 suspects charged with drug trafficking in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple people have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Savannah, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Fourteen defendants have been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute crack cocaine. The charge carries a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison and substantial financial penalties, followed by at least four years of supervised release.

The investigation targeted an open-air illegal drug market in a community known as “The Dips” on the west side of Savannah, alleging drug sales taking place at least as early as Oct. 1, 2020, with the 14 defendants indicted as part of a conspiracy to possess and distribute crack cocaine.

Those charged in the indictment are:

Charles Aimee Fields Jr. , a/k/a “Slim,” 33, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Crack Cocaine; seven counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine; and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Anthony Pointer , 33, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Crack Cocaine; and three counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine;

Maurice Johnson , a/k/a “Bowlegs,” 36, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Crack Cocaine; and five counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine;

Trevyaughn Howard , 24, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Crack Cocaine; and 12 counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine;

Keaonte Winford , 22, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Crack Cocaine; and five counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine;

Marcus Royal , a/k/a “Stretch,” 24, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Crack Cocaine; and four counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine;

Patrick Frazier , 26, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Crack Cocaine; and six counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine;

Terry Lynch Jr. , a/k/a “Stank,” 25, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Crack Cocaine; and three counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine;

Deandra Brown , a/k/a “D,” 32, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Crack Cocaine; and three counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine;

Shaqille Jones , 28, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Crack Cocaine; and two counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine;

Dominique Bostic , 27, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Crack Cocaine; and one count of Distribution of Crack Cocaine;

Michael Passmore , 30, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Crack Cocaine; and one count of Distribution of Crack Cocaine;

Tyree Lee , 33, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Crack Cocaine; and one of Distribution of Crack Cocaine; and,

Walter Wingster, 36, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Crack Cocaine; and one count of Distribution of Crack Cocaine.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.