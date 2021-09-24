CDC recommends more people for Pfizer vaccine booster

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More people are now eligible to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine following an overnight recommendation from the CDC. Now, those who received Pfizer and are at high risk of getting the virus because of where they work can get another shot.

It’s important to note this is only authorized for those who got both Pfizer doses at least six months ago. Evans Memorial has given out more than 5,500 vaccine doses since they became available, so they’re expecting a high demand.

Both the FDA and CDC are on the same page when it comes to the extra Pfizer shot. We know previously, only those who were older than 65 and immunocomprised could get a booster. Now, people between 18 to 64 who are at high risk because of their job, are eligible as well.

Evans Memorial says they’ve only given out 10 to 15 boosters because those who are immunocompromised only make up about 2-percent of the population.

The hospital also noted a lot of their staff got Moderna, so many of them still aren’t eligible yet for a third dose.

“We still need to protect everyone and additional variants are definitely a concern. What we find is that viruses are smart and they adapt to the environment and they change so if we can decrease the number of people who are susceptible to the virus it will definitely keep the vaccine from changing and those variants to be an issue in our lives for decades to come like the flu,” said Hope Gray, Chief Nursing Officer for Evans Memorial Hospital.

The CEO of Evans Memorial says their hospital staff are about 84 percent fully vaccinated. They did order more of the Pfizer vaccine Friday morning and they expect to have it by October 4.

